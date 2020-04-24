Since 1998, the members of the 16 Hands artist collective in Floyd have opened their studios and galleries to the public twice a year for a personal insight into the work they make and their lives as artists. The tour is generally full of people hugging, sharing food, asking a lot of questions, and of course purchasing an array of fine crafts directly from the artists themselves.
For 22 years the members of 16 Hands have always put on the tour rain or shine — until now, of course.
Instead of the traditional event, 16 Hands will open the tour to the public on Saturday, May 2, at noon. You can check in with 16hands.com or follow 16 Hands on Instagram and Facebook for more information and updates as the virtual tour evolves. If you can’t make it to your computer on May 2, don’t worry, because the tour will remain up for a while so folks can check it out whenever they have time — and most importantly, shop in a safe way.
The members of 16 Hands are working to make this more than just another online sale, and plan to offer some semblance of the personal interaction that makes the tour such a special event for both them and for all their supporters. All of what will be offered, both in terms of work for sale and other interactive aspects, will be routed through the 16hands.com website. The website is easy to navigate and folks can use it as their main resource for navigating the virtual tour.
Like everyone across the globe right now, the artists of 16 Hands have been learning how to adapt and adjust to the new reality created by the COVID-19 global pandemic. With shelter-in-place orders in effect across much of the country and all the uncertainty in the economy, the members of 16 Hands knew that they could not proceed as normal with the tour, but they still needed to do something to keep their businesses alive.
Artists as a whole take pride in their abilities to think creatively and to solve problems in unconventional ways. They do it in their studios every day. So with that same spirit in mind, the members of 16 Hands have pivoted to doing a virtual tour in place of their regularly scheduled physical tour.
The 16 Hands studio tour has always been more than just a sales event. The artists look forward to sharing what they make with the public but also sharing why they make it. Opening their studios, homes and lives to share with everyone is an essential part of what the tour is about. For everyone, the tour experience is equally important to the objects that the artists make.
Many people in the country are suffering right now but people are also learning how to live with this new reality. For the artists of 16 Hands this is what they do, and like many small businesses they are trying to figure out a way to continue doing it.
Because all the artists have studios at home, they have been fortunate to be able to continue working. Like everyone across the country, the artists of 16 Hands are trying to find a way forward in these difficult times. And, the tour supports our community. This year, 16 Hands will be making a contribution to our local food bank, Plenty!
For additional information, contact Josh Copus at 828-242-2368 or joshcopuspottery@gmail.com.
— Submitted by Wendy Werstlein
