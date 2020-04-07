ToH Big Check Photo

Pictured at the check presentation for To Our House -- before social distancing became the new normal -- are (left to right) 110+ WWC NRV members Brenda Roberts, Sarah Black, Kim Snider, Gunin Kiran, Bettye Ackerman, Debbie Sherman-Lee and TOH Director Carol Johnson.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Black

Before the coronavirus created a need to avoid public gatherings, the members of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV came together to elect their most recent quarterly recipient of more than $11,000 in unrestricted and immediately available funds. Following presentations from three exceptional organizations, To Our House received the majority of votes based on a presentation by Brenda Roberts.

To Our House is a homeless program of New River Community Action that provides 14 beds to single homeless men and women during the winter months. Concluding its 10th season, TOH partners with faith-based and community organizations to provide shelter, food and compassionate support. Guests meet at an intake site and are transported to and from a host facility where volunteers serve dinner and offer fellowship. TOH staff are on-site to provide case management. With the donation from the 100+ WWC, TOH has a goal to purchase their own 15-passenger van to transport participants. For more information, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org/to-our-house/.

The 100+ WWC meet quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October at Bull & Bones at First & Main in Blacksburg. All interested women are invited to join the 100+ WWC to support local not-for-profits that make the New River Valley a better place to live. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford.

Due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, the regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, April 21, is canceled. Instead of their quarterly collective donation, the 100+ WWC NRV is encouraging its members to donate directly to any local causes that may need urgent assistance. Their next scheduled meeting is currently set for Tuesday, July 21, at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.

Submitted by Sarah Black

