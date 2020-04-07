Before the coronavirus created a need to avoid public gatherings, the members of the 100+ Women Who Care NRV came together to elect their most recent quarterly recipient of more than $11,000 in unrestricted and immediately available funds. Following presentations from three exceptional organizations, To Our House received the majority of votes based on a presentation by Brenda Roberts.
To Our House is a homeless program of New River Community Action that provides 14 beds to single homeless men and women during the winter months. Concluding its 10th season, TOH partners with faith-based and community organizations to provide shelter, food and compassionate support. Guests meet at an intake site and are transported to and from a host facility where volunteers serve dinner and offer fellowship. TOH staff are on-site to provide case management. With the donation from the 100+ WWC, TOH has a goal to purchase their own 15-passenger van to transport participants. For more information, visit www.newrivercommunityaction.org/to-our-house/.
The 100+ WWC meet quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, July and October at Bull & Bones at First & Main in Blacksburg. All interested women are invited to join the 100+ WWC to support local not-for-profits that make the New River Valley a better place to live. The group’s membership area includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and the City of Radford.
Due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, the regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, April 21, is canceled. Instead of their quarterly collective donation, the 100+ WWC NRV is encouraging its members to donate directly to any local causes that may need urgent assistance. Their next scheduled meeting is currently set for Tuesday, July 21, at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, visit www.100womenwhocarenrv.com or email nrv100wwc@gmail.com.
Submitted by Sarah Black
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.