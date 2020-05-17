Our friends at Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library have sent us three book reviews from young readers who use the library system. We thank them for contributing this feature to the New River Valley pages.
“A Tale of Magic”
By Chris Colfer
Reviewed by Hollace Oakes
Hi, I’m Hollace Oakes and I’ll be reviewing one of my favorite books, “A Tale of Magic.” Chris Colfer is one of my favorite authors, but this book is seemingly different from his “Land of Stories” series. It portrays a larger message to the world to treat everyone of every color, gender, race or religion the same. We are all people and no one can deny that right from us.
“A Tale of Magic” is about a headstrong girl named Brystal. She lives in a land where girls can be severely punished if they are caught reading a book! She also wants to be able to practice magic, but that right is denied from men and women. Soon Brystal finds herself being swept off to The Bootstrap Correctional Facility for Troubled Young Women, and then Cecilia Weatherberry’s Academy of Magic.
Though this is a make-believe story, it is not very far from the real challenges women faced during the Equal Rights Movement. This is why I think this is an awesome book!
If you’re a person that likes reading about adventure and headstrong girls, I think you will like to read Chris Colfer’s “A Tale of Magic.”
“The Secrets of Winterhouse”
By Ben Guterson
Reviewed by Neda Jantzen
“The Secrets of Winterhouse” is an absolutely thrilling book swarming with mysteries and a veil of magic. It is a great follow-up for the first book, “Winterhouse,” and while suspense keeps you waiting, it teaches readers to hold on to their faith, and never let go. The new set of peculiar characters thickens the plot while keeping your eyes glued to the book. Puzzles and mysteries latch onto the book, dragging you along with them. Hold on to your copy, because “The Secrets of Winterhouse” is the best way to find then possess your faith forever and keep reading.
“Grenade”
By Alan Gratz
Reviewed by Naveed Jantzen
“Grenade” is a suspenseful, action-packed story that’s fun to read in your free time. Now, it’s not just your average story where you have to wait for the fun, but it gets right to the suspense and action from the very start. And as you’re reading, you feel like you’re in the picture, and you can feel the characters’ emotions as you read. “Grenade” is not just a one-perspective book; you can see both sides of the story and always know why someone did something. Overall, “Grenade” is one of the great books by Alan Gratz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.