With these two children’s books, young readers learn about growing, cooking and eating their own foods — and about what comes out the other end, at least with regard to zoo animals.
“What Do They Do with All That Poo?” is two picture books in one, appropriate for two age groups. Across the top of each page is one “story,” a rhyming description of the excrement of various animals. Hyenas, for example, “crunch up lots of bones./ That’s why their poop is white,” while bat poop “has undigested bugs--/bats poop all day and night.”
Next the book answers the question posed in the title. As you might expect, zoo poo gets shoveled and raked and hauled around, but it’s also composted, used for gardening and landscaping and even made into paper. And it can be used to help keep animals healthy: “They send some to vets/ and to scientists, too./ Then zoo poop is studied/ to help out the zoo.”
Older children get more detail from a non-rhyming narrative running across the bottom of each page. About snakes, for example, we learn this: “One study showed that it took a python 5 1/2 days to digest a rat. Because their bodies are so efficient, snakes poop less often than almost any other animal.” And about primates: “[C]himpanzees who throw the most poo and hit their target the most often are the smartest and most sociable, which suggests that throwing is a form of communication and self-expression — and maybe a step toward using tools.”
With either story line, children will learn that poop comes in lots of forms and that zoos know how to put it to good use.
“Plant, Cook, Eat!” is a natural companion, as it begins with teaching children the basics of gardening — and composted manure is one of the basics. Illustrated throughout with photographs and diagrams, “Plant, Cook, Eat!” provides detailed instructions for growing various vegetables and detailed recipes for dishes that use those veggies.
The first 40 pages or so are general instructions about gardening, including some simple botany lessons: What plant parts do we eat? How do seeds germinate? How do plants reproduce? Plant nutrients, soil, garden tools, sowing seeds, garden wildlife and daily chores are included in this section.
The rest of the book alternates 16 recipes with planting, growing and harvesting directions for the 16 vegetables used in the recipes. Full-page photos of children gardening and the finished dishes will help young readers understand what their gardening efforts can lead to. Smaller photos illustrate some of the steps of planting or cooking — how to thin seedlings, for example, or how to shape the patties for the bean burgers recipe.
Bonus facts appear with every recipe: “Lettuce belongs to the same family as daisies, and people have been eating it in salads for thousands of years.”
And did you know this? “Potatoes are one of the most complete vegetables to be found in terms of vitamin, protein, and mineral content.”
Gardening tips and related facts expand the planting instructions. About spinach we learn: “Sow new rows every two to three weeks and you’ll have a continuous supply.” About onions: “In medieval times, onions were hung above doorways, as it was believed this would ward off diseases.”
Gardening gets children outside, helps them learn where their food comes from, encourages healthy eating, develops patience and determination and slips lessons on biology, ecology, math and more into a fun activity.
This book provides enough information to help even the least experienced among us to grow a successful garden — and to cook and eat the results.