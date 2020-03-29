“Washington Black”
By Esi Edugyan
HarperCollins, Canada, 2018. Knopf Publishers,
333 pages.
Spencer has worked in publishing, journalism and education.
This wild ride of a tale manages to weave history, adventure, science, art and race into a story of a young boy’s search for self-identity in the 19th century.
Young George Washington Black is a field slave on a plantation in Barbados, and the novel begins in 1830 when Wash, as he is known, recounts the arrival of the new plantation master whose cruelty surpasses that of his uncle, the previous owner. With the arrival of Christopher Wilde, the younger brother of the new master, Wash learns that his fate is forever altered. Rather than suffering the hardships of a field laborer or house slave, Wash is appropriated by Titch, as the younger brother is called, to act as an assistant to the inventor and researcher and taught to read, write and draw. This special relationship between Wash and Titch alienates Wash from the other slaves and separates him from his protector, Big Kit, who can no longer provide him with the only comfort Wash has known.
When a cousin of the Wilde brothers arrives, he brings news that their father has died, and this causes tension between the brothers. Titch wants the freedom to pursue his academic and inventing interests, but his brother wants him to take over the running of the plantation. Unfortunately, the cousin dies and Wash is likely to be implicated, so Titch and Wash flee in the hot air balloon Titch had been crafting, although he is uncertain as to whether it will actually fly successfully. Although Titch saves Wash from a death sentence, his motives are also self-serving. Thus begins the adventures of Washington Black.
Initially Wash and Titch travel together to North America and make their way from Virginia to Canada and the Arctic, where they separate. Wash makes his way back to Nova Scotia and then to England, all the while wrestling with his sense of identity: where does an escaped slave who is intelligent, literate and artistic fit in a racially divided society where freedom is an elusive concept?
Edugyan creates complex characters who are flawed but realistic, and she conveys the historical context of the story with vivid imagery and accurate details. At one point, Wash and Titch encounter a priest who is part of the Underground Railroad, and Wash contends with a bounty hunter who delights in hunting down runaway slaves.
Throughout the novel, Wash wrestles with accepting the labels and positions social norms thrust upon him as opposed to how he regards himself given his intellect and abilities. Edugyan’s writing is poignant as Wash ponders his sense of personal identity and verbalizes his inner dialogue as he matures, becomes independent, and asserts himself into society.
Shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2018, “Washington Black” is a well-written adventure story that incorporates the malignant history of racial inequality in a thoughtful and humanistic context. Her writing is seamless and fluid and engages the reader so profoundly that putting the book down is a challenge. For those who look for fun and adventure in a book that also resonates with societal complexities, this novel is a sure bet.
