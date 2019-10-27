Author Kim Michele Richardson’s new work of historical fiction, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” is being hailed by readers and critics alike as an invigorating, powerful and timely novel. This bright and engaging book will be perfect for fans of “Where the Crawdads Sing” or anyone who appreciates excellent historical fiction. It’s securely in a top spot on my list of favorite books released in 2019 as well as one of the best books I’ve read overall.
The “Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” follows young “Cussy” Carter, a determined traveling “pack horse librarian,” or “book woman,” who rides her ornery steed through the foothills and hollows of Kentucky, bringing precious books, magazines and newspapers to her reading-starved patrons.
Riding the wilderness trails alone is dangerous, however, especially for a young lady who’s descended from a long line of “blues” folk who, thanks to a genetic anomaly, have deep indigo hued skin. The dangers of her route and the prejudice of some hill folk who see her skin color as a curse won’t prevent Cussy from doing her job. She steadfastly endures every obstacle to fulfill her mission of bringing books to her patrons while also caring for her aged, coal miner father.
Along the way she befriends a colorful cast of complex, rough-edged and determinedly independent locals who are suspicious of anything involving the federal government. This includes the pack horse librarians who use government grants to bring literacy to the South’s poorest areas.
Despite having her beloved route and a job she adores, Cussy is at odds with the world around her, even with those closest to her. Her father wants her to marry anyone who’ll have her so she can be provided for after he’s gone, and the country doctor, a family friend, seems more interested in her and her blue father as objects of scientific study than as people. Can Cussy keep her independence and fulfill her dream of becoming a full-time traveling librarian? Or will she bow to the pressures around her and live her life on other people’s terms?
This book excels as well-researched, addictively readable historical fiction. The Blue People of Kentucky and the Pack Horse Library Project are both fascinating historical realities that are barely understood today. The novel is securely rooted in a time and place — Depression-era rural Kentucky — and yet it still speaks to universal truths about the power of the written word, literacy and the free exchange of ideas. This gives it a multifaceted appeal.
If you love period pieces and being immersed in a distinct culture, history and dialect then this book will inexorably draw you in. If you don’t care for the history and setting, however, you can still be moved by the compelling and relatable characters, their daily struggles and keen wit, as well as the enduring theme of the essential nature of literacy in the human experience. For fans of both these aspects, this book is a supreme delight and a masterfully told story that refuses to be put down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.