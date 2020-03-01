“When I tell people I am an explorer, they look at me skeptically,” says Mireya Mayor, “as if there were no longer such a profession.”
But an explorer is what Mayor is, and her memoir “Pink Boots and a Machete” describes the transformation of a little girl taking ballet and piano lessons into a scientist and expedition leader.
Mayor was raised by three “mothers” — her mother, grandmother and aunt — who dressed her in frilly clothes. But she lived another life as well, catching lizards in her yard and stashing her collection of snails, worms and other “creepy-crawlies” under her bed.
In college, she double-majored in English and philosophy and worked as a cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins — until the semester she took an anthropology course and fell in love with the study of primates.
Mayor learned that so little was known about some species of primates that there were no photographs available for the course textbook. Intrigued by this lack of knowledge, she asked her professor how she could become a primatologist. One successful grant application later, and still an undergraduate student, Mayor was on her way to Guyana to study a rare species of monkey, the white-faced saki.
That makes it all sound easy — and the kind of field work Mayor has made her life’s work is anything but. She’s been charged by gorillas and elephants, suffered from a long list of bacterial and parasitic infections, and crossed rivers full of crocodiles, piranhas and hippos.
Attitudes based on her gender are among the biggest challenges she has faced.
At a meeting before her first fieldwork experience, a male researcher commented, “You don’t look like a scientist.” Mayor describes her response: “I was deeply offended ... Did it ever occur to him that maybe he didn’t look like a scientist? What does a scientist look like? I’ve asked myself that many times since.”
Mayor continued to study primates and go on jungle expeditions, and before she was out of graduate school she became National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent.
In 2003, she discovered a new species of lemur in Madagascar and worked toward the creation of a national park to help protect it.
Among her many treks was a journey — free of modern technology — from Zanzibar, an island off Tanzania’s coast, to the shores of Lake Tanganyika, retracing the 1871 steps of journalist Henry Morton Stanley to find Dr. David Livingstone.
With time, Mayor has developed a response to those who doubt her abilities as a scientist and explorer.
“Now when someone says, ‘You don’t look like a scientist,’ I simply say, ‘Well, this is what a scientist looks like,’ and smile. I will never apologize for being a woman.”
Along with sleeping under mosquito nets, extracting parasitic worms from body parts with her eyebrow tweezers, diving with sharks and giant squid, describing new species, climbing scarily steep rock faces and avoiding venomous snakes, over the past years Mayor has earned her Ph.D., gotten married and given birth to two daughters.
“Part Susie Homemaker (very small part), part Indiana Jones, I’m not sure I will ever find the perfect balance. I’m not even sure such a thing exists,” she says. “I think what I have found is the strength to pursue my dreams with the love and support of my family. I have accepted who I am. I do what I love and am passionate about. Once you do that, you just find the way to make it work.”
Mayor will speak about her life’s adventures at 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Moss Arts Center in Blacksubrg.
