Dear Dr. Camardi,
I was a patient of yours before we moved to Vermont and I finally achieved my lifelong dream of becoming a paramedic. I remember all the support and encouragement you gave me in finding my career. You also got me through the worst hangover of my life — that is, until this past New Year’s.
I drank some shots and beers, then smoked some of my friend’s herb (it’s legal here) until midnight, and then I thought I was gonna die. I was never so sick from my stomach, and my head felt like it was gonna blow up. I almost went to the ER, [but instead] I stayed home and vomited all night. I was still hurting for about a week. Man, what did I do to myself that could get me so messed up?
— Vermont
Good to hear from you, my friend, and Happy New Year.
Let me lead off with this: In this day and age, there’s no such thing as a simple hangover anymore. Instead of just consuming alcohol to excess, people tend to ingest multiple intoxicants along with alcohol, such as marijuana, anti-anxiety drugs, prescription pain drugs or amphetamines. In an emergency, sorting through them can be quite a challenge, especially when the patient is not coherent enough to provide a cogent clinical history.
But let’s start off the new year with some unpopular advice about our beloved poison: After you pass your line of moderation, alcohol is bad for you. Furthermore, there is a growing bit of evidence that alcohol in any form is not doing your health any favors.
Also unless you have a medical need for it, pot is not good for you. Evidence shows that even casual use can lead to unwanted side effects, and you can wind up in jail if you operate a vehicle under the influence. Also, as stated in this space in the past, getting pure cannabis without toxic additives is not the rule when bought outside of an approved vendor. It can become a veritable witch’s brew of poisons the unwary might consume.
The only way to avoid a miserable hangover is to abstain from intoxicants. Maybe you have heard of some sure-fire hangover cures, but I’m here to tell you that they don’t exist. In fact, as a public service, let’s go over the more common ones, which in themselves can be problematic.
1. Just drink a lot of water. Although drinking water can counteract the dehydration caused by alcohol, it does not deal with the issues of the hangover itself. These issues are congeners, the additives that give your favorite beverage color and taste; acetaldehyde, a toxic compound produced when the body breaks down ethanol; and prostaglandins, which are lipid compounds released by the body to deal with injury and illness. Their presence will interrupt your sleep cycle and delay your recovery. No amount of water will affect this in any meaningful way. On the plus side, drinking a lot of water might fill up your stomach and limit the amount of alcohol you may feel like drinking.
2. Just drink beer and stay away from the “hard stuff.” No joy on this one, as beer still has all of the above. The hangover will happen.
3. Just drink high-quality brands of alcohol. Sorry, no, you are still pouring on the congeners. Misery will follow.
4. Just eat a lot of bread. The theory here is that the bread’s carbohydrates will slow down the speed at which the alcohol hits your bloodstream and, consequently, slow down its effect on vital organs. However, no type of food will slow down the absorption rate enough to make much of a difference.
5. Just throw up like the Romans did. It worked for them. Although vomiting will save the body from dealing with the alcohol in the stomach, the hangover will likely come anyway if you are already feeling sick from drinking. Save yourself the risk of aspirating on your own vomit or becoming dehydrated, and just stop drinking.
6. Just drink clear liquors like vodka or gin. Yes, you’ll be avoiding the colorants, but you’ll still get a hangover, not to mention dealing with dehydration, prostaglandins and acetaldehyde.
7. Just drink more alcohol. The “Hair of the Dog” cure is my personal favorite to debunk. As you have learned above, hangovers do not happen because of alcohol withdrawal. Drinking more alcohol when you’ve already had too much only delays the day of reckoning and makes it worse.
Now let’s deal with the marijuana hangover. Both alcohol and marijuana are depressants to your brain. With the presence of alcohol, pot gets into your system faster, increasing your chances of greening out, or feeling sick. Many say greening out is worse than a hangover because you get dizzy, become nauseous and feel like you will pass out. At that point, there’s not much to do except seek medical help.
Are we having fun yet? Sorry, but a hangover is a self-inflected wound that did not have to happen. So I have an idea for a New Year’s resolution: Let’s not make ourselves sick for a moment’s worth of glee. Take the long view of our health choices, and enjoy a safe and sane 2020.
