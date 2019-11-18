Dear Dr. Camardi,
I never did thank you for what you did for my husband in convincing him to get into rehab for his alcoholism — and then working with his insurance to get him into a rehab facility — and then talking to him every week on the phone until he got out.
The way you described rehab in plain language certainly made me feel better to encourage him to do it so I do thank you for what you did and being patient with him even when he called you an idiot for suggesting rehab in the first place!
That was 11 years ago, and we’ve moved since to get a fresh start, and my husband has been sober and doing quite well. To be honest, he wanted to thank you himself, but he’s too embarrassed to write to you. Today, I write to you about our son that I’m really worried about because I think he’s going down the road to being a drunk like his father.
I remember the conference you had with me and my husband when you went over the things that tend to identify a person who drinks too much. Of course, at the time, he denied it all (that’s why he started yelling and hollering and called you an idiot), but after a while he came to realize that what you described was all about him and what his drinking was doing to our family.
He is a good and decent man, and the fact that he went into rehab the next month is because of something you said. He came out the other side of it all, and we’re all better off for it.
Could you say those things again so I can start to talk to our son and maybe save us some grief in the long run? My family thanks you sincerely.
— Out of town
Frankly, after all the months of total denial by your husband, his never-ending excuses and my having tried everything I could think of, it was at our conference that I knew I finally had his attention!
No worries about the yelling and name calling, as sometimes it is part of the profession.
You are right that your husband is a great human being, and I’m really happy for you all. Sadly, you are also correct to be concerned about your son, so let’s get to the issue at hand.
One key point as we go through this: Don’t wait for all the following warning signs to intervene. If any of these factors makes you feel uncomfortable, open up a dialogue with your family doctor and explore it. Alcohol dependence evolves over time, and you may see just one behavioral change that deserves further investigation. As with so many things in clinical medicine, follow your gut. If it feels wrong, do something.
Over the years, I have seen a pattern play out in the process of alcohol dependence. In my opinion, the earliest and most indicative red flag is when the person’s alcohol tolerance goes up because they perceive their life stressors as becoming more frequent and/or intense. Such a person may feel they need more alcohol to get “relaxed” or “talkative,” “to get a buzz on” or simply to get “high.” In others words, they need more to change their reality.
From there, the person feels the need for alcohol in order to deal with certain life circumstances, ranging from work stress to social anxiety to inter-personnel stress. Alcohol can become a crutch for getting through something they feel they can’t handle on their own. Then, it seems as if the person is always drinking, and the bottles or cans start to build up in the pail.
The next phase is characterized by the complaint “Why do I always have a headache?” The person might even comment that having a beer can make the headache go away. At this point, the interruption of alcohol use has resulted in a state of withdrawal.
With continued usage, alcohol changes the brain’s biochemistry and its absence signals to the body that it will be sick. This illness can take different forms, from nausea, tremulousness, excessive sweating and, ironically enough, the very social reasons why a person may at first drink: anxiety, depression and irritability.
At this juncture, the person may shift from drinking only at night or on the weekend to daytime drinking. Often, this is when a spouse will bring their loved one in to the doctor, having noticed them drinking at all parts of the day.
At our conference with your husband, as I asked about the above symptoms, he answered in the affirmative enough that he began to see the problem with his choices. That made him feel uncomfortable, and he reacted. The intensity of such a reaction often comes from the expectation that if a person agrees to go to institutional rehab, they will have to give up a certain degree of freedom, leave familiar circumstances and face the explanations to family, friends and employers. This is very difficult for almost everybody.
For me, the key goals for patients at this point is to accept the past, manage the moment and constructively plan for the future. To do this, the patient is best placed into a new environment without the usual triggers of alcoholic behavior where they can come to grips with the need for their new reality. Here, more than ever, the nonjudgmental support of those who really care about the patient, as your family did with your husband, is absolutely vital. Your husband had the courage to go away for a while and look at himself in the therapeutic mirror. He didn’t like what he saw and so he left, but when he came back, you liked what you saw. That can be attributed to the transformative capability of successful rehab. Not everyone can do it, but you guys did.
Is it a miracle?
I’ll let you answer that. All I know is that the old version of your husband would never apologize for anything.
