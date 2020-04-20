Dear Dr. Camardi,
Do you remember my father, who was 68 when you took care of him in Roanoke? He went to see you for a physical back in the day. You gave him the once-over and ... [ultimately] sent him for a colonoscopy. Well, somebody somewhere didn’t want to do it because of his age. You fought for us and got him the test and, yes, he did have cancer. You got him set up with a great cancer doctor and tried to get a surgeon to cut out the tumor. Well, again, somebody someplace somewhere didn’t want to do it because of his age. Off you went again ... [to help get] it done. All in all, you caught it before it spread, and with some chemo and radiation, we were looking good.
That was six years ago. Since then, we moved to Florida, and the doctors here found a small spot on his lungs. The doctor said (and I wrote it down because it seemed so cold): “It would be a waste of resources to try anything, and you should let him go in peace.” I swear that’s what he said. I demanded to speak to his boss, and she said the same thing. Now Daddy wasn’t suffering or anything, and he was getting around pretty good and didn’t want to die. But they talked us into doing nothing — and just shipped him off to hospice [where he later died]. I wish I took him to another doctor, but I didn’t, and now I feel guilty as hell that we didn’t fight for him. Would you have done anything different?
— Gainesville, Fla.
Of course, I remember your dad’s hearty laugh, and, yes, my staff did complain about how much noise we made as we rumbled down the hallway sharing our Army stories! He was a good soul.
We put him through the paces of cancer treatment, but he came out the other side pretty well before we lost touch. I’m so sorry to hear he has passed on. Without knowing more of his case, I can’t say if I would have done anything differently, but I know he was a fighter. He wanted to beat colon cancer because he simply didn’t want to die. From your letter, it sounds like he wasn’t given a choice regarding his treatment this time, and I have a big problem with that. Part of my job as a doctor is to tell a patient: “This is what we’ve got, and this is what we can do about it, and this is how it might make you feel while were doing it. Or if we’re not doing it, this is what can happen.”
Notice I didn’t put a dollar sign in that statement. While cost is a reality, it has no place in the discussion at that point. It introduces a vague complexity to decision making that’s difficult enough already. A patient must retain a sense of control and shouldn’t be asked to deal with the unfair and inflated numbers of health care, which offer no direction. To do otherwise, in my opinion, breaks the faith that patients have in their doctor.
Let me take a moment to talk about that faith. It’s childlike. It’s simple. To someone like me, it’s profoundly humbling. And scary. I take my responsibility very seriously, and to have a relative stranger put that simple trust in me touches me deeply.
One of the big mistakes that doctors can make in these pressure-filled days of modern medicine is to presume to think for their patients. They repeat platitudes to fit their biases as to age, race and gender and then make assumptions based upon medical experience and the firm belief that they know best. Sometimes they presume that a course of treatment would be too hard on a patient without asking the patient first. Doctors tend to forget that many patients already have been through the rigors of life and have weathered many storms.
As a doctor, it angered me every time medical administrators directed the Bean Counter Argument at me. They would say, “If we managed every patient the way you want to spend resources on this patient, the system would go broke.” Well, I first heard that about 40 years ago, and the system is still here, and, if I may say, the way administrators are paid, it seems “the system” is doing just fine.
Your dad, like all Americans, deserve to have their resources that they have worked so hard for over their lives be deployed as they see fit. I have found over and over again that if we doctors just shut up and listen patients intrinsically know when their “time” has come. They really don’t need us to tell them. They need us to be there and know that we are their servants. And they are at peace.
Interestingly enough, at that moment, I am at peace, too! The different paths of both patient and doctor converge in agreement. To rob your father of that process is cruel. To impose an economic formula on that decision is heartless. To pronounce a bureaucratic dictate over his life and death is what we all secretly fear.
If Dad was robbed of finding his moment, I cry for him.
