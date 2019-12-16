Dear Dr. Camardi,
Before I go where I want to go, just know that I love my mom dearly. She’s 91, lives with me and is a good woman who raised me and my brothers and supported us through the years. It’s just that I’ve come to hate the holidays because of her.
I know she’s losing it, but my brothers refuse to see it. She’s pretty good otherwise, but she insists on doing the holiday cooking for us. Since about three years ago, she forgets how to make her recipes, the food tastes like dirt, and the holidays are ruined. My brothers let her do it because they feel sorry for her when she says to them, “It’s the only thing left I can do.”
Last year, we had to wait for her to go to bed before we ate Christmas dinner from takeout or else she would see we were cooking something else and she’d get all upset and question us. It’s all getting to be too much. I know she has dementia, but my brothers refuse to take her to the doctor’s. They read you on the computer so if you write something about what dementia looks like, I know they’ll read it and maybe do something.
— Jacksonville, Florida
I hear you, and it’s a tough position for everybody to be in.
The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those who live with dementia, as well as their families. A person with dementia may struggle to complete everyday tasks, and it can clash with their loved ones’ memories of carefree times. This can often lead to harsh words and hard feelings instead of understanding and compassion.
The understanding is what I hope to bring you, and through it, I hope you can find the compassion needed in this difficult situation. In my experience, cooking issues are some of the more common reasons that concerned family members bring a female patient in for a doctor’s evaluation. For male patients, it’s generally driving problems.
When I used to teach dementia evaluation to medical students and resident physicians, I would start with these two common and straightforward aspects of daily living, which can be a struggle for those with dementia. These activities require mental linkage to go from one concept to the other for successful completion. I have found that those deficiencies become obvious in trying to successfully cook a meal and drive a car.
Before I explain how to recognize dementia, allow me to offer this workaround for enduring the holiday season. Assigning a series of simple noncooking tasks — such as setting the table, arranging the Christmas cards, opening presents or telling stories of past holidays — to Mom will have many benefits. It provides less stress; gives her a sense of accomplishment that she has made a contribution; and keeps her busy and away from the hustle and bustle of the kitchen. Believe it or not, Mom will probably feel relieved at not being stuck in the pressure situation of preparing a big meal. Try it. It usually works, and you’ll defuse a tense situation.
Another approach is to start a family rotation system for the holiday meals, which many times the patient happily agrees to.
But to get to the matter at hand: There are several signs of dementia that should bring Mom to the doctor’s office. Dementia is the process of the familiar becoming unfamiliar. It is characterized by short-term memory loss; struggling to recall words; losing things frequently by forgetting where they were placed; forgetting names; demonstrating poor judgment by not considering the obvious; and confusion and disorientation in different surroundings, resulting in the inability to multitask.
Many of these signs will present themselves in the process of cooking and can be very frustrating for the patient with dementia, not to mention dangerous. Losing cooking skills can diminish a person’s self-image and confidence. In certain family dynamics, it can even lessen a person’s feeling of self-worth within the family.
A warning to my readers: Do not characterize a person’s spirit by the things they can do for you. This can be upsetting and damaging to a person during such a vulnerable period. Just take a deep breath, and work toward the good. The rest will take care of itself.
Cooking requires a person to remember the content of recipes, measurements and the sequence of adding ingredients. Setting oven timers and remembering to check them are necessary to reduce fire risks. Most elderly chefs recall their recipes from memory after decades of cooking and rarely write anything down. As a result, the dish created can be something other than expected.
If faced with a ruined dish, try not to be negative. Many patients probably already sense that they’ve made a mistake. To be judged for it can be devastating. The goal is to divert Mom with other more simple tasks as outlined above and place her in a “no fail zone” full of positivity.
Yes, this means that other family members will have to step up and do the holiday chores that Mom would have done. In our busy modern lives, many will not appreciate this added burden, but just think of how many sacrifices Mom made for you over the years. A meal may be a small price to repay her at this time of year.
Allow me to thank the readers of this space in appreciation for the wonderful year we have shared. We’ve covered a lot of information and explored many topics. Your interest in the art and science of our imperfect profession always amazes me. As we continue our journey together, let me wish you a blessed Christmas and the happiest of new years.
