Dear Dr. Camardi,
I used to go to your clinic for years when we lived in Roanoke. We’re in Texas now, and they do things altogether different here.
I remember when you used to take a lot of time whenever you gave me a prescription, showing the student you had with you how to figure out how much of the drug to give because of how much I weighed. Then you’d come over to my husband, whom you also took care of, do the same thing with the weight and the math, and give him a different dose of the same drug.
Over here they just give you the pills and that’s it, get out. Sometimes it’s fine, and sometimes, with all that’s wrong with me, I get sick and have to go back and forth with them to give me something different. I never had that with you. So why are you the only one who does it this way?
— Texas
Breaking news, this just in: Men and women are different!
All kidding aside, doctors writing a prescription must consider the differences between how each sex’s body manages medication.
A dose approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may not be appropriate for all patients in all situations. One reason is because women are often under-recruited and/or under-represented in drug studies. An approved dose of a drug may work fine for a man, but that same dose could make a woman sick. Depending on the study you read, female patients can have up to a 2% greater risk than men for an adverse drug effect due to overdosing.
When I prescribe a drug for a patient, I want to use the smallest amount of that drug to get the result I want without the side effects I don’t want. Starting low with doses and working up to the desired effect is especially important with geriatric patients.
A prescribed drug’s efficacy depends on how well it’s distributed in the body and how well it’s eliminated from the body. Body weight is an important factor. Based on this information, I use formulas to compute the appropriate dose of medication, although adjustments will still likely need to be made.
The typical woman has a higher percentage of body fat than men, which means that the amount of the drug distributed throughout the body varies. Because of this, the way a drug leaves the body after administration (a process handled by the kidneys and liver) also varies.
When age and body weight are considered, women have about 10% less efficiency eliminating a drug than men. On top of this, the female liver has a smaller concentration of chemicals that help to process the drug for excretion from the body.
Did I mention that a doctor also has to consider how other drugs the patient is taking will compete in the kidney and liver systems and potentially affect drug elimination from the body?
Now you know why I took so much time with my students going over this with each affected drug — after each blood test — on each visit. The good news is that the more you do it, the better and faster you become, to the point that after a while, it’s practically instinctual.
Certain drugs accentuate the need to factor in gender differences. Antithrombotic drugs, such as Lovenox, which prevent clots from forming, are not only metabolized differently between the sexes but also present different side effects. With statin prescriptions for high cholesterol, if body weight is not factored into a prescribed dose, adverse affects for women with low body weight vary from muscle pain to diabetes.
A heart medication called digoxin was one of the first drugs to call attention to gender differences. While not used as frequently today, it still has a corner in the doctor’s bag and, as such, must be dosed by body weight to avoid side effects.
Calcium channel block class drugs, also prescribed for the heart, must be distributed with special care. Women who are given an inappropriate dose are more prone to toxicities that prevent the drug’s use altogether.
The last drugs I’ll discuss are antibiotics. These drugs are excreted slower in women than in men, meaning toxic levels can accumulate in the bloodstream and produce myriad side effects.
I find this complex topic to be fascinating, especially when factoring in all the other variables of prescribing drugs. Doing it well is an art, as well as a science.
Centuries ago, Hippocrates, the recognized Father of Medicine, coined the first rule that a young doctor must appreciate: “First do no harm.” With today’s potent and potentially dangerous drugs, that admonition is as true now as it ever was.
