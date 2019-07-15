Dear Dr. Camardi,
OK, let me say from the jump that I think this is just a con-job between doctors and dentists. I really mean it.
I need heart surgery to take care of a leaky valve, and I’m the first to say that I’m scared silly. The last thing I need right now is to go and spend more time and money to get teeth pulled! But that’s what I have to do or my doctor won’t do surgery.
What does one thing have to do with the other? I think the doctors and dentists got together and cooked this up just to make more money for themselves, that’s all. My mouth is a mess — but so what? My heart doesn’t need teeth to work with so what’s the deal?
My doctor tried to explain it, but he just made me angry because it makes no sense to me. I read everything you ever wrote in the paper and you seem to be a stand-up guy so I thought I’d ask you to take a swing at making me believe that I’ve got to do this. Good luck.
— Roanoke
Well, thanks for the vote of confidence, and, yes, you need to see the dentist.
I can understand that right now the need for dental clearance is just one more stress point to deal with when you have enough to deal with already. However, the need to see the dentist is based on good science, and it’s not a scam. In fact, it’s for your protection.
If your wise elders ever once commented on your choice of adjectives by saying, “You have a filthy mouth,” then they summarized to near perfection why you need your dentist’s blessing. Organisms that reside in our mouths are more problematic than those found in the anus.
Add to this the issue of our gums. Wonderful structures that they are, they provide a multitude of support services to our teeth, thus requiring a robust blood supply. If you need extensive dental work, you may have noticed some episodes of bleeding gums. That bleeding could be a sign of gum disease and associated infections caused by germs in the mouth.
The Academy of General Dentistry estimates that up to 80% of Americans have some form of gum disease. Damage inflicted by habits such as long-term smoking and alcohol consumption — combined with a lack of preventive care and poor daily oral hygiene — can build up year after year. And let me stress this now: Get some help to stop smoking and drinking. You won’t be able to do so after surgery anyway, and trust me during those weeks after the procedure, those things will be the last things on your mind.
If you look inside your mouth and see swollen, tender and beefy red gums that start to bleed when you brush them, you should see your dentist as soon as possible. Such bleeding opens a door to the bloodstream, and the germs in our mouth go along for the ride. Once in the bloodstream, those germs can travel anywhere and wreak havoc on our health. Given this risk, a dentist has to perform a complete oral exam, more than likely including X-rays for any current or possible sites of infection, such as tooth decay, abscessed teeth or gum disease.
Another important reason why the dentist has to evaluate you before the surgery is that after your heart valve operation, you may have to take anti-coagulant medications to avoid developing life-endangering blood clots during recovery. These drugs will increase the likelihood of bleeding, including from your gums. It’s important that you have an ongoing, continuous blood level of these drugs without interruption; otherwise, you increase your risk of a clot. Taking care of your dental needs before surgery gives you better protection.
So what could happen if your wise surgeon did not insist upon getting a dental clearance before heart surgery? As we noted before, if your gums bleed, germs in the mouth have an opportunity to enter the bloodstream and travel anywhere, including the heart. These germs can infect the heart muscle itself and cause a severe infection that involves a serious, prolonged recovery period. They also can infect the site of your valve replacement, which might require the risk and discomfort of a repeat operation to replace it.
So, when you break it all down, your surgeon is doing you a favor by getting you over to the dentist. Just take a deep breath, and realize that some of your personal habits have got to change. I hope you now understand that none of this is a conspiracy between the surgeon and the dentist to get rich by scamming you. Far from it.