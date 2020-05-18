Dear Sgt. Mike MD,
Look, you may not remember me, but I was in your ODA [Operational Detachment Alpha] for Robin Sage, and you saved my behind from getting recycled. You knew what to do and how to do it and that’s why you went from being “Doc” to being “The Man” back then, and, in my mind, you still are. We had a good deal going: You fixed up my ankle and I got you through your commo check and showed you how to set up an antenna in the trees! I bet you still can’t do code worth a damn, right?
I lost track of you after you went to Special Warfare, but I never forgot how you wrapped up my ankle two and three times a day after that jump and got me through. How many times did I want to say “To hell with it” during those weeks, but you’d come up with some lie to give me hope and you wouldn’t let me quit.
I’m here to ask you the skinny on this coronavirus business. I mean, is this stuff real? People say it’s all made-up and it’s no worse than the flu. So what do you think? I think all these talking heads on TV are just trying to sell us on this stuff so they can go on hearing themselves talk. And don’t tell me they don’t have some drug somewhere for this thing that they’ll make a bucket of money on. But, whatever, I’ll listen to whatever you’ve got to say.
— Billings, Montana
Good to hear from you, Code-Man, and you don’t owe me anything after you got my wire up in the bush and got me on the air two minutes before that warning order came down! And if you asked me now to fist-up some code today, my fingers would break and my knuckles bleed.
OK, listen up: This infection we’re dealing with is very bad. It’s up to all of us to deal with it responsibly. Think of it this way: We lost almost 60,000 dead in Vietnam. It took the VC about 10 years to do it. We are only some five months into this pandemic, and we already have over 60,000 dead. I hope you read me 5-by-5, check?
If we compare the death rate of the flu and COVID-19, about 0.1% of those who contract the flu in the United States will die. So far, over 5% who get COVID-19 will die. When you look at people 65 and older (that’s you and me), we have a death rate of over 20%. Understand that whatever I’m writing now will only get worse from here. The statistics change every day.
This virus is called “corona” because from underneath a powerful microscope its protruding spikes look like a crown. Normally, the corona virus is not very lethal, resulting only in a mild sore throat, a runny nose and the common cold that improves over a short time. But this one, for a variety of reasons, changed or mutated and became more serious. In doing so, it has attacked patients’ lungs, and they have died from a pneumonia that is difficult to manage.
Now I’m willing to bet that you still think you’re too ornery to get sick from anything, but I want you to understand that the rules apply to you, too. And, no, some drug company out there does not have a magic bullet to cure this so they can make money. The only way we can treat this infection is by not getting it. The virus includes a long period when you may be infected but not know it, so it’s important to do whatever we can to protect ourselves and others.
1. Wash your hands as a regular habit, even if you think you haven’t touched anything dirty — because you have! The surfaces of your phone, computer or mail can have traces of COVID-19 for up to 72 hours. I wash my hands every four hours and use skin cream at night to prevent dryness. Clean common surface areas with bleach or alcohol-based cleaners twice a day. Avoid touching your face because it can help the virus invade your body.
2. Wear a mask when outdoors. A N95 mask is preferable, but cloth masks are readily available. Just make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for washing it. After I encouraged people who read this space in January to wear masks on domestic air flights, I got some email from readers who said they were made fun of by other fliers. One person even said the flight attendant gave them some push-back because they wore a mask. I’m glad this has become a standard recommendation now. No one is more responsible for your health than you.
3. Do not hug or shake hands until the pandemic is over so as to avoid contact spread of the virus.
4. Cover your mouth while coughing and sneezing.
5. Practice social distancing and avoid large groups of people.
6. If you begin to feel ill, self-quarantine and call your doctor. Together, you’ll decide the next course of action.
Follow these recommendations and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for more information.
Back when we should have known better, I helped you with a health care decision that probably left you with a little limp today. But you thought it was worthwhile. Today, I hope I’ve helped with a health care decision that can save your life and those around you. You took my help then — take it now. I’ll see you at the next reunion.
