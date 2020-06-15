Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m all messed up. Nothing is working the way it used to, and I feel like I’m just outside my body looking in. My husband says it all started with this new prescription I take because I pee all the time. He made me go to the doctor down here because we couldn’t go anyplace anymore because I used to make him stop driving every 20 minutes to find a bathroom. I don’t want to pee all the time, but [on this drug] I feel so out of it and dizzy. I’m losing weight because I don’t want to eat. My daughter went on the internet and found something called the Beers List, which tells you which drugs old people should take and which ones they should not take. The prescription [my doctor] gave me is on that list, and my daughter remembered it was the name of the one you would not give me in Roanoke! Back then, I did the other things you told me to do instead of taking the drug, and it worked for a good long while but I grew tired of doing it. My doctors around here are nice enough, but it’s just not working out. Just tell me what to do.
First things first: Contact your doctor and advise her that you do not feel well taking the drug she gave and ask for another plan moving forward. When I was caring for you, I felt the medication in question was not a good fit for you so I gave you a list of things to do to control your symptoms without drugs. I know it required several adjustments to your daily life, but it did work. Just don’t do anything without talking to your doctor first.
Back in the last century, I chaired an advisory panel from my institution that made recommendations to the Beers List, which in time became the Beers Criteria, a guideline that highlights potential medication problems for the elderly and aids in avoiding them. I can’t say enough how important this document is to the care of the elderly.
In the 1980s, Mark Beers led a group in Boston that studied the medications received by geriatric patients in local nursing homes and published the results in the Journal of American Medical Association. Beers found that many of these patients’ symptoms and complaints were due to their medications and the doses — not an underlying causative disease. It was a wake-up call to all those who would listen.
Many doctors, including me, began case reviews by looking at specific drug classes, including antidepressants, sedatives and antipsychotics, and their mechanisms of action in the elderly. Then, we expanded the review to include muscle relaxants and antihistamines — until many of us simply realized that any drug could cause harm without proper consideration of its pharmacodynamics.
It’s important to note that just because a medication is listed in Beers doesn’t mean it can’t solve a patient’s problem when carefully monitored and in balance with the patient’s other prescriptions. However, I enjoy coming up with alternative solutions when possible, as long as there is no harm. My process of “addition by subtraction” involves discontinuing certain drugs that are conflicting or not useful enough for a patient’s treatment. Through this method over the years, I was able to decrease many elderly patients’ pill burdens and readdress their nutrition and hydration issues. They began to feel better.
I started teaching this approach in the mid-’90s, but it wasn’t too well-received, mostly because it wasn’t the way pharmacology was taught in medical school and because it was then — and is now — a lot of work. Why? Because doctors are taught to prescribe first and ask questions later. I also don’t feel young doctors are taught enough pathology to truly understand the diseases their patients bring them so as to recommend non-pharmaceutical solutions. Plus, many patients simply demand a pill in search of a fast solution.
The good news is that my preferred approach is gathering momentum. Developing a plan of care now often factors in non-pharmaceutical or lifestyle changes. But there’s more to it. After a patient starts taking more than one drug, the risk factors for complications and side effects go up accordingly. With the passage of time, a patient’s body functions undergo subtle changes, and doctors must regularly reassess the patient’s medications.
With proper forethought and management, medications used well can be wonderful things. However, used indiscriminately and without planning, they can be a disaster waiting to happen. Be careful for what you ask for!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.