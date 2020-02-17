Dear Dr. Camardi,
My husband thinks I’m crazy, but I swear that every time I get on an airplane to travel somewhere, I get sick. It happened twice last year when we took the grandkids to Disney and once the year before when we went to the Grand Canyon. I’m serious. I know it’s the plane. I remember a few years ago you gave a talk about flying, and I didn’t think much of it at the time, but I sure do believe it now. Heck, I don’t want to stay home all the time so what did you say before when I ignored it because I’d like to know it now. Thank you.
— Florida
This question is certainly topical, considering the current coronavirus issues coming out of China, not to mention the general fear surrounding air travel infections. For information on the Wuhan virus, I recommend that readers seek out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s bulletins. As for the more general topic of air travel infections, my first advice is to visit your doctor and tell him or her your concerns. Get a complete medical examination and make sure nothing bad is lurking beneath the surface that may make you more susceptible to illness.
Please do not panic and read into this as something other than commonsense advice. Some medical conditions make a person more prone to contracting infections in any environment so it’s prudent to rule them out.
Meanwhile, certain studies have found that airline passengers do have a higher chance of getting ill than nontravelers. An airplane is essentially an elongated tube into which airlines have packed as many men, women and children in various states of health as they can barely get away with in a poorly aerated, confined pressurized space where everyone is breathing the same dry air over and over again.
In my opinion, the biggest issue is cabin humidity. Airlines limit the amount of humidity in the air to less than 10% in order to prevent moisture buildup. However, dry air breaks down the integrity of a person’s mucous membranes, which are some of the body’s first lines of defense against infection.
Yes, the much-maligned slimy substance of fabled colors and consistencies can actually protect a person from sickness — if it has enough water to trap an infectious agent. In an airplane, it doesn’t.
Sipping plain water (not coffee or soda) throughout a flight can help, but drinking it all at once is less effective.
Another important issue to consider is the effect of jet lag on sleep hygiene. A strong and effective immune system is based on restorative sleep that follows the body’s circadian cycle. I like to think of it as R&R for the immune system before it does battle the next day.
When we fly across time zones, the body’s normal sleep cycle can be disturbed, putting our immune system at a disadvantage and making us more prone to infections.
Recovering from jet lag can take up to three days, or even longer. I find that the use of sleeping pills to recoup sleep is counter-productive. Instead, I recommend simply trying to function in the new time zone with your regular routine to reset your internal clock. Nap when you need to, and sleep-in when you must.
One of the great things I learned in the military was how to “power nap.” When you’re tired, don’t push yourself to get every last thing in before your trip ends. Respect the fact that you will have to sleep sooner or later. For more information on how to deal with jet lag, please refer to prior articles we have shared in this space.
Pay close attention to this next directive, as it underpins everything: Keep your hands clean. Oftentimes, our hands are the first point of contact with infectious agents. The sad truth is that the entire aircraft — including seat buckles and trays — is a haven for organisms.
Carry hand wipes with you and wipe down anything you might touch. Don’t be self-conscious. You must protect your health because nobody else will. As always, wash your hands before meals and wash them again as soon as you land. This might sound like overkill, but viruses can stay infective for hours on any surface, including the skin, so be rid of them when you reach your destination. Oral hygiene is just as important, so carry mouthwash in a container (smaller than 3.4 oz.) for use next time you enter the lavatory (and you’ll certainly want to wipe those surfaces, also).
Let me close with the topic of wearing a mask while on an airplane. Masks are intended to prevent a sick person from transmitting infectious agents to others. However, even if I am not ill, I will wear a mask while flying internationally, changing it every hour.
Sound extreme? Maybe. But I choose to take this precaution, having cared for many people with traveler’s pneumonia over the years.
On a domestic flight, I always get a window seat. On all flights, I turn on the overhead air vent so that the air flows across my face. This prevents static air flow, which encourages airborne transmission of infection.
To some of you, all of this may seem like too much work added onto the burden of traveling. But given the problems we all face, with thousands falling ill in this day and age, do you really think it is?
Safe travels.
