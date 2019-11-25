So much of my life could be prefaced by the words “it seemed like a good idea at the time.”
For several Thanksgivings, I had been ordering organic turkeys from a local farmer and that particular year was no exception — a 15-pounder, ordered to be picked up a couple of days before Thanksgiving as usual.
However, when I arrived to pick up the turkey, the farmer apologized, telling me that he’d run out of the 15-pounders and asked if I’d be willing to accept a larger size one for the same price. Well, there’s a no-brainer, I thought. I’ll just get a bigger turkey. More is better, right?
It seemed like a good idea at the time…
The farmer returned from the cooler with a large box.
“How big is that thing?” I asked, staring at its immense contents.
“Twenty-seven pounds,” he replied, as he wrestled the box into the back of my car.
I had no idea turkeys could grow that big. I was in way over my head.
On the trip home, I pondered my options. There was no way a 27-pound bird was going to squeeze into either of my 15-pound-turkey-capacity wall ovens.
Obviously, I would have to reduce its size … but how?
I considered a quick trip to my husband’s woodworking studio — I could run it through the band saw!
That idea was quickly discarded as I realized I would have to deal with a positively incandescent woodworker when he witnessed his studio resembling a crime scene .
So what to do?
Thoughts turned to my new friend Mert. She had recently retired to a cozy farm nearby after renovating the house. The restoration included a kitchen complete with a new stove, one with a very large oven.
Perfect.
Mert, congenial soul that she is, became a willing accomplice, agreeing to let me cook the newly named Birdzilla in her oven. Our plan was to roast the bird and have our friend Bruce, an accomplished chef, transport it to my house, where eager friends would be awaiting dinner.
After a bit of grappling, we managed to get Birdzilla into the house and into the kitchen sink. Having freed her from her wrappings, we hauled her onto the counter where, she, being a slippery sort, promptly slid off and went skittering along the floor. We muscled her back, cleaned her up and finally got her into a roasting pan.
We soon realized that Birdzilla had a significant amount of “muffin top” overhanging the pan. It was apparent that something needed to be done to catch the drippings so as not to soil Merit’s new oven on its maiden voyage.
We pulled the pan out of the oven. It slid. Once again, Birdzilla was on the floor.
Once again, we dragged her back.
Mert had what seemed like a brilliant idea (at the time) — to put foil under the pan. Of course!
It was the work of a moment. Birdzilla was finally on her way to 27 pounds of golden roasted goodness, and we were soon kicking back in our easy chairs, enjoying the satisfaction of accomplishment.
Until we saw the flames shooting out of the oven, that is.
Adrenaline pumping, we pulled the pan out of the oven quickly — perhaps too much so.
Speed combined with gravity ensured yet another trip to the tiles as Birdzilla went sailing merrily along the floor in her roasting pan boat.
It was only after we pulled up the smoldering foil that we noticed, written for all to see: CAUTION! DO NOT PLACE ALUMINUM FOIL ON OVEN FLOOR. FIRE HAZARD!
In our enthusiasm, we overlooked the obvious and capitalized warning.
Undaunted, we retrieved the bird and attempted yet again to relegate her to the oven, this time successfully.
Birdzilla gave us no further troubles. She was a picture-perfect roast turkey when Bruce arrived to transport her to my kitchen where hungry friends awaited.
Turned out she had one more surprise in store.
When cleaning out her spacious cavern of a thorax, we could find no bag of giblets, so reasonably assumed they were absent. It was only when my son Noah, carving up the bird, felt something alien within and pulled out a plastic bag of giblets.
Birdzilla’s last laugh.
I suppose it goes without saying, but I don’t cook Thanksgiving dinner anymore.
We all eat at Bruce’s now.
