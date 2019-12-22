Giles County resident Helen Beavers contacted The Roanoke Times earlier this month to let us know about her family’s fourth annual Christmas card collection for the VA Hospital in Salem.
Helen reports that Walmart of Pearisburg once again donated cards for signing, and students from Giles County schools, Glenvar schools and the YMCA of Salem signed cards. In addition, the Captain Sally Tompkins United Daughters of the Confederacy of Mathews and the Peaks of Otter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Bedford all signed cards and donated monies for personal care items for the veterans.
“We collected over 2,000 Christmas cards and 100 personal care items,” Helen wrote in an email.
