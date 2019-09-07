LAUBACH- SHABANOWITZ WEDDING Brian and Lois Shabanowitz of Blacksburg are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Jamison Louis Shabanowitz, to Kerriann Elise Laubach, daughter of Edward and Bonnie Laubach of Pittsburgh. The ceremony was held at Heinz Memorial Chapel in Pittsburgh on April 6, 2019 and was officiated by Pastor Jeanette Leisk of Alexandria, Va. The couple then embarked on their honeymoon in Australia, where they enjoyed time in Sydney and snorkeled in the Great Barrier Reef. They now reside in Alexandria, Va and work as attorneys in Washington, DC. Jamison and Kerriann met as students at Washington and Lee University School of Law and fell in love in Lexington. Formal photos of the wedding were taken by Tamara Hattersley of Buena Vista.
