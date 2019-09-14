RIGGS 75TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY Reverend John and Colleen Riggs of Roanoke, VA will celebrate their 75th Wedding Anniversary on Sept 16, 2019. A celebration in their honor was given at The Hotel Roanoke by their family, Vicki Adams of Roanoke, VA, Nancy Ondich (Wayne) of Pulaski, VA, and JoAnna White (Mark) of Rocky Mt, VA. The couple was married in 1944 in Bristol, TN and traveled by train to Washington, DC for their honeymoon. Through the years they have served the Lord as Pastor and wife at Draper Valley Baptist Church in Pulaski, VA, Chamblissburg Baptist Church in Moneta, VA, and Franklin Memorial Baptist Church in Hardy, VA. Currently, they are active members at Clearbrook Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA. The Riggs' have 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Their family wants to thank them for the Godly example and love that has been shown to them throughout all of these years.

