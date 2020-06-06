Longaker-Washington Rebekah Susan Washington, daughter of Mark and Janet Washington, and Nicholas Edward Longaker, son of Frank and Judy Longaker, were united in Marriage on April 19th, 2020. The ceremony was held at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights, Texas, and officiated by Rebekah's father, Mark, pastor at Hollins Road Baptist Church. The bride was attended by Lydia Washington, her sister and Maid of Honor, and escorted by Janet Washinton, her mother and Nick's "Best Man."Rebekah and Nick were both raised in Roanoke, approximately 2 minutes from one another. They both graduated from Northside High School. Rebekah is a graduate of Liberty University, and Nick is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute. The wedding was recorded and streamed live during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nick and Rebekah plan to celebrate the wedding with family and friends at a later date. Shortly after the wedding, Nick deployed to Poland in support of U.S. Army: Europe. Rebekah, 26, is currently a third grade teacher in Texas. Nick, 27, is a commissioned Army Captain at Ft. Hood, Texas.

