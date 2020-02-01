LeHardy - Kelly Anne Houston LeHardy, daughter of Nancy and Marcel LeHardy of Roanoke, Va., married William Reed Kelly, son of Marie and James Kelly of New York City, N.Y. on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 in the Cayman Islands, BWI. The newlywed couple currently resides in Arlington, Va. LeHardy, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an All American, is currently serving in the White House. Kelly, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a Truman and Rhodes Scholar, is currently employed at McKinsey & Co. in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Load comments