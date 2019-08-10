Kaufman-Kinney Wedding Megan Ariel Kinney and William Sargent Kaufman were married Saturday, April 27, 2019, at half past four in the afternoon on Marco Island, Fla. The Reverend Les Wicker officiated. The bride was given in marriage by her father. A string quartet greeted the guests and performed during the wedding ceremony. An outdoor reception overlooking the Gulf of Mexico at Marco Beach Ocean Resort followed. The bride's parents are Mr. Dennis Michael Kinney and Ms. Suzanne Stone Kinney of Naples, Fla. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Guy Warren Stone, Sr., of Burlington, Vt., and Marco Island, Fla., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Alan Kimbell Kinney, Sr., of South Hero, Vt. The groom's parents are Dr. John Pearse Kaufman and Ms. Linda Gail Sargent of Roanoke, Va. He is the grandson of the late Colonel and Mrs. John Francis Sargent, Sr., of Newport News and Alexandria, Va., and the late Dr. and Mrs. William Henry Kaufman of Roanoke, Va., and Sparks, Md. Jenna Tate Durrance, of Nolensville, Tenn., was the Maid of Honor. The bridesmaids were Melissa Kinney Bock, aunt of the bride, of Del Haven, N.J., Emelyn Breton, sister-in-law of the bride, of Pacifica, Calif., April Ruth Daly, of New York, N.Y., Sarah Eisen Ellis, MD, of Clarksville, Tenn., Holly Christine Hanson, MD, of Chanhassen, Minn., Elizabeth Kaufman McNamara, MD, sister of the groom, of Roanoke, Va., and Sarah Lynn Taylor, MD, of Winston-Salem, N.C. John Pearse Kaufman, MD, father of the groom, of Roanoke, Va., was the groom's best man. Groomsmen were Ryan Michael Kinney, brother of the bride, of Pacifica, Calif., David Pierce Mason, of Atlanta, Ga., Robert Stanley McNamara, PhD, brother-in-law of the groom, of Roanoke, Va., Stephen Forrest Morse, of Roanoke, Va., Robert Chisolm Mountcastle, of Roanoke, Va., Matthew Elliott Tait, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Christopher Lee Walker, MD, of Beaufort, S.C. Elizabeth Brynn McNamara, niece of the groom, of Roanoke, Va., was the flower girl, and Robert John McNamara, nephew of the groom, of Roanoke, Va., served as ring bearer. The bride is a graduate of Barron Collier High School in Naples, Fla., and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida. She graduated from Chicago Medical School with a Doctor of Medicine degree and completed her residency training in dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center followed by a pediatric dermatology fellowship at the University of North Carolina. She is a practicing dermatologist with Wilmington Health in Wilmington, N.C. The groom is a graduate of North Cross School in Roanoke, Va., and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Duke University. He graduated from the Medical College of Virginia with a Doctor of Medicine Degree and completed his residency training in dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He is a practicing dermatologist with Dermatology Associates, PA, in Wilmington, N.C. The rehearsal dinner was given by the parents of the groom at Hideaway Beach Club, Marco Island, Fl., on Friday evening, preceding the wedding. After a honeymoon to Bora Bora, the couple will reside in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., with their dog, Max.