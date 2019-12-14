Gans-Deyerle Wedding Janelle Lindsay Vella Gans and Thurman Shaver Deyerle IV celebrated their wedding on July 27, 2019 at the Southwestern Yacht Club in San Diego, Calif. The Bride is the daughter of Vanessa Vella and the late James Gans of San Diego. She is a graduate of California State University, Chico and is a Kindergarten teacher in San Diego. The Groom is the son of June McPherson of Sunset Beach, N.C. and the late T. S. Deyerle III of Roanoke, Va., and is the grandson of LeCompte Deyerle of Roanoke, Va. He holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and works as a wireless engineer for XCOM Labs. The couple spent their Honeymoon in the Maldives, and currently reside in San Diego with their dog Barley.

