CATES - O'LEARY WEDDING ANNOUNCEMENT Jordan Emile Cates and Colin Burke O'Leary celebrated their wedding on July 6, 2019 at the Old Lystra Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. They were guided through their vows by the bride's brother, Zac. The groom's sister, Maura, read from the Dalai Lama. The bride and groom's parents hosted a reception dinner at the Inn and music was provided by the band "Bombadil". Jordan is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Cates of Roanoke, VA. She is a graduate of Cave Spring High School and The University of Richmond, and received her PhD in Epidemiology from the school of Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is employed as an epidemiologist with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Colin is the son of the late Burke O'Leary and Dr. Lin O'Leary of Olympia, Washington. He is a graduate of Olympia High School and Willamette University and received his MA degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Exercise and Sports Science. He is employed at Emory Hospital as a clinical research coordinator. The couple reside in Atlanta with their dog Cocoa.
