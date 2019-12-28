Campbell - Drumheller Sallie Ross Drumheller and Tyler Scott Campbell were united in marriage on October 5, 2019, at Hermitage Hill Farm in Waynesboro, Va. The Reverend Matthew Lewis Drumheller, brother of the bride, officiated. The bride is the daughter of Steven Drumheller and Suzanne Sanford of Blacksburg, Va. She wore a boho wedding dress with lace appliqués over tulle and a sweetheart neckline. She is a graduate of James Madison University where she received a Bachelor of Arts. She is employed by KPMG as a consultant. She is the granddaughter of the late Warren and Ellen Drumheller of Waynesboro, and the late Thomas and Mary Sanford of Richmond, Va. The groom, son of Joel Campbell and Barbara Spaulding-Campbell of Arlington, Va., is a graduate of James Madison University, where he received a Bachelor of Science. He is employed as an IT consultant. He is the grandson of Bud Campbell and the late Janet Campbell, both of Arlington, Va., and the late Leonard and Elizabeth Spalding of Arlington, Va. The bride was escorted by her father. Colleen Dalton of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jenna Burke of Washington, D.C., friends of the bride, were her attendants. Groomsmen were James Sheats and Charles Pol, both of Arlington, Va. Carolyn Mary Drumheller, niece of the bride, was the flower girl. Devin Thomas Drumheller and Matthew Lee Drumheller, nephews of the bride, were ring bearers. The scripture was read by The Reverend Claire George Drumheller of Albemarle, N.C., sister-in-law of the bride. Kaitlyn Campbell of Alexandria, Va., sister of the groom, read a selection from The Prophet. The Madison Trio provided music for the ceremony. A reception followed the ceremony at the venue. Following a honeymoon in Italy and Switzerland, the couple resides in Arlington.
