STEELE - GREGORY ENGAGEMENT Roger and Linda Steele of Daleville, VA, announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly to Callum Gregory, son of Phillip and Tracy Gregory of Dereham, Norfolk, England. Molly graduated from North Cross School and Johns Hopkins University and holds a master's in wine business and management from the Valladolid Business School, Spain. Callum graduated from Loughborough University in England, and holds a master's degree in chemical engineering. The couple live and work in Valladolid, Spain, where their wedding is planned for 2020.

