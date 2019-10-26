BEARD - PRIDDY ENGAGEMENT Emily Beard and Leo Priddy, both of Roanoke, Va.. announce their engagement. Emily is the daughter of Mary Ann & Kevin Gober, & Allen L. Beard Sr. of New Castle Va. She is a 2012 graduate of Craig County High School and a 2016 graduate of Radford University's College of Visual and Performing Arts with a BS Degree in Art Education. Emily is currently teaching for Craig County Public Schools. Leo is the son of Dr. and Mrs. John Priddy of Roanoke, Va. He is a 2010 graduate of Hidden Valley High School and a 2016 graduate of Virginia Tech with a BA Degree in Communication Studies. Leo is currently the Director of Development for the Children's Trust Organization of Roanoke. A September 2020 wedding is planned.
