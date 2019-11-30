NUTTER - WILBURN ENGAGEMENT Tom and Mona Wright of Roanoke are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Kathryn Scarlett Land Nutter to Steven Trent Wilburn of Salem, son of Esther Mills Wilburn and the late Charles Steven Wilburn. Katie is also the granddaughter of the late Chocolate Land Turner. An August 2020 wedding is being planned.
