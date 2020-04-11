Ewers-Matheney In the brisk night air on December 6, 2019, under the stars and a beautiful Christmas light display together with their families, Hunter Matheney and Amber Ewers were engaged. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Richard and Michelle Ewers of Roanoke, Va. and the granddaughter of Victor and Mary Johnson of Roanoke, Va., Bonnie Dawn Cummings of Raleigh, N.C. and the late Richard Irvin Ewers of Roanoke, Va. The prospective groom-to-be is the son of Shawn and Heather Matheney of Craig County, Va., and the grandson of the late Bill and Darlene Hooker of Covington, Va. and Mrs. Betty Kay of Craig County, Va. Amber is employed with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ER Department. Hunter is a Fire Fighter/EMT with Roanoke Fire EMS Department. The happy couple together with their families is planning an October wedding.

