CIAFFONE ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT A. Gerald and Leisa K. Ciaffone, of Salem, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mia Elizabeth, to Alan Murdock Thornhill. Alan is the son of Hugh A. and Laura M. Thornhill of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia. Mia is a graduate of Salem High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University. Alan attended Roanoke City public schools and graduated from Olentangy Liberty High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy and is a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. A May, 2020 wedding is planned.

