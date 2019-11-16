FITZGERALD/LEHRER BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT Proud parents Krystal L. Lehrer and Brooke Fitzgerald, and big sister, Serenity Fitzgerald welcomed, Saniyah Lynore Fitzgerald born Saturday, November 2, 2019 (7 lbs 3oz, 19 1/2 inches long) into their family. Proud grandparents, Sandy Bennett Lehrer and the late Terry L. Lehrer, Daniel Behrend, and the late Betty Sue Fitzgerald, also her late gigi, Lois Bennett Wright.

Tags

Load comments