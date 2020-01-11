PHILLIPS 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Barbara D. Phillips had an enjoyable celebration for her ninetieth birthday in the Apple Blossom Cafe of the Radford Health and Rehab Center. The hosts for the celebration were Larry and Glenda Lawrence and other church members. Barbara enjoyed being with old-time friends. Barbara brought recognition to herself through her dedication to her religion and the advocation of wellbecoming of humankind, especially for family members throughout her life. Since chocolate pies are her favorite dessert, she was presented with two different kinds. Several other delicious desserts were offered for all the participants. The participants of the celebration are appreciative of the space provided by the administration of the Radford Health and Rehab Center.
