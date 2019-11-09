SUTTIE ECONOMY 94th BIRTHDAY THANK YOU! Hello, Good Morning, It's a great day, everyday, I want to thank all the people at Roanoke Times, Mission BBQ and all others at different places that celebrated my birthday. Thanks to all of you! Never forget the deceased veterans of all wars. They should never be forgotten for this great freedom. Navy man, Suttie Charlie Buda Economy, U.S.S. ENGLISH DD696 World War II. South Pacific fast carried task force 3rd and 5th Fleets. Three True Books, I know, Danger hour. Halsey Typhoon, U.S.S. Indianapolis Carried Atomic bombs to Tinian Island.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.