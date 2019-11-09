SUTTIE ECONOMY 94th BIRTHDAY THANK YOU! Hello, Good Morning, It's a great day, everyday, I want to thank all the people at Roanoke Times, Mission BBQ and all others at different places that celebrated my birthday. Thanks to all of you! Never forget the deceased veterans of all wars. They should never be forgotten for this great freedom. Navy man, Suttie Charlie Buda Economy, U.S.S. ENGLISH DD696 World War II. South Pacific fast carried task force 3rd and 5th Fleets. Three True Books, I know, Danger hour. Halsey Typhoon, U.S.S. Indianapolis Carried Atomic bombs to Tinian Island.

