Whittaker 70th Anniversary! Arthur M. 'Art' and Claudine C. Whittaker celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on March 4, 1950 by the Rev. C.S. Trammel of Waverly Baptist Church in Vinton. Their son and wife, Art Jr. and Robin of Albermarle, N.C., visited to help them celebrate. Their grandchildren are Ashley and Jimmy of Mount Holley.

