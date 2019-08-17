SPAUGH KILBANE ANNIVERSARY Happy First Year Anniversary! On 08-18-18, Carolyn Anne Kilbane and Jeff Spaugh were married in Roanoke at Windsor Hills Baptist Church. The ceremony was officiated by Sterling Evans, with a reception following at Charter Hall. Jennifer Kilbane Pittman was her sister's Matron of Honor. The bridesmaids were Madelyn Pittman, niece of the Bride, Shelley Hutcheson Lattimore, Jessica Ricker, Jessica Jones and Melissa Abramski. The Flower Girl was Charlotte Mills. Josh Spaugh, brother of the groom was Best Man. The groomsmen were Thomas Burnette, Josh Freeman, Robert Mills, Russell Pittman, brother-in-law of the bride, and Corey Stoddard. The ring bearer was Liam Spaugh, son of the Groom. Pianist Nella Williams and soloist Lisa Gleixner provided the music for the ceremony. Readings were by Maggie Evans. Photography was by Tiffany Maxwell Photography, cousin of the bride. The reception music was provided by Kidd Carter. The bride is the daughter of Ed and Joy Kilbane of Roanoke. She is a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, Roanoke College and Wingate Pharmacy School. She is employed as Walgreen Pharmacy Manager in Ridgeway. The groom is the son of Trish and the late Dan Spaugh of Ridgeway. He is a graduate of Magna Vista High School and Radford University and is employed by Colonial Downs as Marketing Director for Rosie's Gaming Emporium in Vinton. After a honeymoon trip to Grenada, they have made their home in Boones Mill.