ROTENBERRY 60TH ANNIVERSARY Thomas A. Rotenberry and Judith Kennedy Rotenberry of Vinton, VA, celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, August 29, 2019. They were married in Raleigh Court's Methodist Church in Roanoke City. Tom is a retired Vice President of Appalachian Power Company, having served in several management positions in Virginia and West Virginia. Tom also served as President of Kingsport Power Company, American Electric Power's Tennessee Subsidiary. Tom is a Korean War Veteran, retired from the US Army Reserves as a First Sergeant. He served two terms on Vinton's Town Council. Both are Honor graduates of National Business College. Tom also graduated from V.P.I. and completed AEP's Senior Executive Management program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Daughter, Karen R. Buzzo of Moneta, Va., a music major graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College, presently serves as a pianist at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Chamblissburg, and is an Information Technology Analyst at Salem Va's Medical Center; granddaughter, Judith Gail Buzzo, a Forensic Investigation graduate of West Virginia University's Institute of Technology is employed by Winston-Salem, North Carolina's Police Department as a crime Scene Investigator. Judy is presently a patient at Brookdale-Roanoke's Alzheimers and Memory Care Facility. A long-time choir director, she was a member of the Roanoke Symphony Choral Group. Both Daughter, Karen and Granddaughter, Judith Gail wish to publicly thank Judy for her love and devotion to each of them as young children and assisting them with their education. They celebrated the occasion with family and friends at Brookdale.
