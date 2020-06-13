Porter 50th Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. James H. Porter of Roanoke recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13th. Sue W. Porter, daughter of the late W.A. and Mildred Bedilion Wilson, and James H. Porter, son of the late John W. and Elizabeth Austell Porter, were married June 13, 1970, at Unity Presbyterian Church, Graysville, PA., by the Rev. Robert E. Borland. They are the parents of four children. They are Ella Porter Ivey (Troy) of Chattanooga, TN., James H. Porter II (Kendra) of Blue Ridge, VA., Erin Elizabeth Nikle of Fargo, ND (Josh) and Carrie Ann Moore (Lucas) of Prosper, TX. There are ten grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Porter are members of Fincastle Presbyterian Church. Mr. Porter is retired from the transportation industry and Mrs. Porter is a retired educator.

Tags

Load comments