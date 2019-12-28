Ewald 50th Anniversary On December 27, Gordon and Susan Mason Ewald celebrated the 50th anniversary of their wedding. After graduating from Emory and Henry College, where they met, they wed December 27, 1969 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lewisburg, Tenn. The ceremony was officiated by Father John Gardner and Dr. John White, Susan's cousin. Susan retired following a career with the Roanoke City Libraries and Gordon following his involvement with his family's business, Ewald-Clark, and as a flight instructor. They celebrated recently with an ocean/river cruise. They reside in Hardy, Va. with their dogs, Sophie and Little Bit.
