AUSTIN 66th ANNIVERSARY Mr. William and Mrs. Shirley Austin celebrated their 66 years of marriage on March 14, 2020. They married in 1954. They have 5 children; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. The continuing growth of their love is an inspiration to family and friends. Congratulations!
