CONCORD, N.C. — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster couldn’t help but think of his pending retirement as professional driver Jeb Burton pulled off the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning.
Burton drove Tech’s coaches around the track for a “NASCAR experience” as part of the Belk Bowl’s pregame festivities. Players and coaches were driven around the track at speeds upwards of 200 mph.
“I wanted to ride around more than [coach Justin Fuente] did, this being my last ride maybe,” Foster said with a smile.
Foster kept his emotions in check as he’s dealt with a series of “last rides” from his final home game at Lane Stadium to his last Commonwealth Cup and a final Blacksburg-based practice last week.
He’s had the same attitude this weekend in Charlotte where the team is practicing ahead of the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Hokies have a final practice scheduled for Sunday and a walk-through on Monday.
“The bottom line is that I want to win this game for the kids,” Foster said. “I want them to have a great experience, but the best bowl games are the ones you win.”
Foster wants players to have the same approach, which was a message delivered in a passionate speech on Saturday morning. The long-time defensive coordinator didn’t break any clipboards or rip any hats in half, but he thinks he made his point.
“I had a kind of enthusiastic moment with the defense this morning that it’s time to get our mindset right,” Foster said. “The bowl experience has been fun, but after today we got to get our mindset right and play like we played up until the Virginia game, seven of our last eight games. We have to get that edge back.”
The stretch included back-to-back shutouts over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, as well as a dominating performance against what was a high-powered Wake Forest offense before it was decimated with injuries.
Players still have plenty of off-the-field activities planned — they had a shopping spree at a Belk department store on Saturday night and a dinner scheduled for Sunday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame — but Foster wants the defense thinking about how to stop a talented Kentucky team until the game kicks off.
“I’m hoping that’s where some maturity comes in with our team and some of our leaders and that will come to head a little bit,” Foster said.
Virginia Tech has six starters on the defense with 20 or more starts under their collective belts and all of the starters listed on the two-deep on the defensive side of the ball started at least 10 games this season.
“We’ll find out a little more about our football team,” Foster said. “That’s what I challenged the kids about. We can’t wait until our Friday [the day before the game] so to speak to build an edge. We have to build our edge over the next couple days.”
