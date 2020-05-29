We didn’t have a lot of time together and I truly hate not being able to finish the year with you all. I miss your smiling faces, your inquisitive natures, and even your tik tok dances as you completed work. I know you will do amazing things as you move to the high school. Remember how strong you are and how much you can accomplish. My door is always open, even after you leave me. Come say hi or holler if you need anything!

