While we didn't get to end our year together, I am glad that I was given the opportunity to spend time learning with all of you. Each of you has so much potential, and I can't wait to watch your future successes! Remember to give your best to everything you do, stay true to yourself and your morals/values, realize mistakes give you opportunities to learn from, and reach out for help/guidance whenever you need it. Love and best wishes to all of you!
