Dear Students,
I miss you! I hope you are doing okay. I know it feels like everything got interrupted and left unfinished. We are going to get through this the best we can. I just want all of you to know that I'm proud of each of you and that I miss seeing each of you every day. I'm always available on email if you need anything (especially book recommendations!). Take care of yourself and your family, and I hope to see you really soon! Read lots of books!!!
