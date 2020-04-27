Dear Students,

I miss you! I hope you are doing okay. I know it feels like everything got interrupted and left unfinished. We are going to get through this the best we can. I just want all of you to know that I'm proud of each of you and that I miss seeing each of you every day. I'm always available on email if you need anything (especially book recommendations!). Take care of yourself and your family, and I hope to see you really soon! Read lots of books!!!

