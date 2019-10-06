A Giles County man should serve 16 years in prison for his role in a Georgia-to-Blacksburg methamphetamine pipeline, a Montgomery County jury recommended last week.
Terry Wayne Miller, 56, was found guilty Tuesday of two felony counts of conspiring to transport meth into Virginia. The jury recommended two eight-year prison terms. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 in Montgomery County Circuit Court.
Miller was the second of 22 defendants in the “Operation Crankdown” drug case to take his charges to a jury. In July, Eric Jon Tollefson, 55, of Albany, Georgia, was sentenced to 35 years in prison and fined $15,000, the punishment recommended by the jury at his March trial. Jurors found Tollefson guilty of conspiring to transport meth and conspiring to distribute meth.
Nine other Crankdown defendants have pleaded guilty. Charges from the case that were filed against another defendant, Renee Woolwine Buckland of Pembroke, were dropped.
Authorities have described a methamphetamine distribution ring in which Aaron Wayne Hixon, 45, traveled from Blacksburg to the Georgia home of his mother, where her boyfriend Tollefson connected him to a meth supplier. Hixon has testified about his role in bringing meth to the New River Valley but has not yet been tried. He has a scheduling hearing set for Oct. 15.
Miller was among the people who accompanied Hixon on his trips, and helped to bring over 1,000 grams of meth back to Montgomery County between September 2017 and January 2018, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email this week.
Pettitt credited assistant prosecutors Jen Wolz and Chris Obenshain with prosecuting the Crankdown cases and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin with spearheading the multi-agency investigation that broke up the meth ring.
Other defendants convicted in the case include:
- Michael Edward Hughes of Blacksburg pleaded guilty to drug possession and a firearms charge and was sentenced to serve four months in prison, with another nine years and eight months suspended. At the same August hearing, Hughes pleaded guilty to a second drug possession charge not related to Operation Crankdown and received an additional suspended prison term of five years.
- Michael Thomas “Possum” Dowdy, 53, of Salem, was found guilty of possessing drugs, possessing drugs with intent to distribute them, and a conspiracy charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.
- Shawn Clinton Santolla, 36, of Dublin, was convicted of two charges of conspiring to distribute drugs. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison and was fined $200.
- Brandon Dale Sweeney, 37, of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and was sentenced to serve one year and two months and was fined $200.
- Jeremy Braden Elliott, 32, of Blacksburg, pleaded guilty to two conspiracy charges, two drug distribution counts, and a possession with intent to distribute count and was sentenced to serve six years and seven months, and was fined $500.
- Troy Allen Donaghy, 56, of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty to four drug distribution and one conspiracy count and was sentenced to serve 14 years. He also was fined $1,000.
- Alexis Oneill Bentley, 24, of Floyd, pleaded guilty to drug distribution and was sentenced to serve one year and was fined $200.
- Ronald Michael “Boo” Keister, 53, of Blacksburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug distribution charges and was sentenced to serve one year and one month, and was fined $200.
- Harsh H. Chauhan, 22, a citizen of India, made an Alford plea to a drug possession charge and was sentenced to two years in prison, with the entire term suspended. His attorney said in March that Chauhan expected to be voluntarily deported to India.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.