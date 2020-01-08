RICHMOND — Not long before its Monday workout in Harrisonburg, one of the final practices prior to departure for Frisco, Texas, a brief tweet emerged from the James Madison football program’s Twitter account:
Elite status.
An accompanying graphic noted that only four Division I football programs have played for a national championship three times over the past four years: JMU, Alabama, Clemson and North Dakota State, the Dukes’ opponent in Saturday’s FCS championship game.
Alabama and Clemson are at the top of the heap at the FBS level.
On Monday, Clemson will plays for its third national title in the past four years.
But in the FCS, JMU and NDSU are royalty.
The Bison have won seven of the past eight FCS national championships. The one they didn’t claim in that stretch was won by the Dukes, who are in their third championship game in the past four years (they fell to NDSU in the 2017 final).
The two have been on a collision course since August — NDSU has been No. 1 and JMU No. 2 in the STATS FCS Top 25 all season. The Bison were the top seed in the 24-team FCS playoff bracket, and JMU is No. 2.
And both programs got to this point with first-year coaches.
“I think it shows a lot about the type of student-athletes that both institutions are recruiting,” NDSU coach Matt Entz said.
It’s not just the last decade that NDSU and JMU have enjoyed high-level success, either. The Bison won three College Division national titles in the 1960s, and five Division II national titles between 1983 and 1990.
JMU won its first national title in 2004.
What are the ingredients to the sustained prosperity NDSU and JMU have achieved?
At NDSU, Entz said the culture dates to the early 1960s, when the program was led by coach Darrell Mudra, who piloted the Bison to their first national title in 1965. Some of those pillars established then are still key.
“There’s just certain things in this program that are nonnegotiable,” Entz said. “And they’ve been that way ever since I’ve been here, and probably going back to the ’60s with Coach Mudra. Where we’re going to be an unbelievable-conditioned football team. We’re going to take pride in the details.”
NDSU has hired from in house several times over the years, elevating coaches who have been within the culture. Coach Chris Klieman (2014-18), who won four national titles, worked for current Wyoming coach Craig Bohl (2003-13), who won three.
Entz, the former Bison, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, was promoted after Klieman was hired by Kansas State.
“I think it speaks volumes to the tradition at North Dakota State when you’re able to continually have success on the football field when you do have major turnover in the coaching office,” Entz said.
At JMU, coach Curt Cignetti was an outside hire from Elon. But he’s continued what he said is a great culture in Harrisonburg.
“And I think it’s a result of many people — players and coaches — that have been a part of this program in the past,” Cignetti said.
While Cignetti said he had a blueprint coming in, he also said he had great respect for what JMU had accomplished. The program’s first coach, Challace McMillin, who helped build the program from the ground up in the 1970s, is still a regular visitor at practice.
JMU has excelled in the areas of recruiting and development, bringing in capable talent and giving the players the tools to succeed. The Dukes’ football budget for the 2017-18 reporting year, the most recent available, was $11,888,854, according to Department of Education figures. NDSU’s was $5,694,549.
“We’ve got good resources here, good support, good facilities,” Cignetti said.
All the pieces — the history, the culture, the talent, the resources — have poured into the pot to help JMU and NDSU reach the heights they have. The teams have gone a combined 107-10 the past four years.
On Saturday, one of the schools will add one more national title to its list of accomplishments.
“I do think it’s two programs that respect one another, and anticipate having to play a really good football game to win [Saturday],” Entz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.