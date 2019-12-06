In an interview before the season, James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci spoke of how the Dukes were unhappy with the way last year’s football season ended.
After making the national championship game two years in a row, winning the 2016 title, JMU was ousted in the second round of the playoffs last season, via a 23-20 loss at Colgate.
DiNucci said in August that in the offseason months after the loss, everyone had been doing what they had to do to make sure what happened at the end of last season doesn’t happen again.
Three and a half months later, JMU has done what it needed to do to position itself to make a playoff run. The team has won 11 in a row and secured the No. 2 overall seed in the 24-team FCS playoff field, which came with a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the semifinal round.
DiNucci said after JMU’s outright CAA title-clinching win over Richmond last month that the Dukes have unfinished business. They have another national championship on their minds, and the march to try to get it begins Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium, when they host Monmouth in the second round.
“I think we all know that we underachieved last year,” safety Adam Smith said this week. “We talk about it often, and how we don’t want to make that mistake again. So we’re going into each game differently. We’re not trying to look ahead.”
This year, with an uber-experienced lineup that includes returning starters at almost every position, JMU has reached this point after cutting down on turnovers, upping its offensive production even more and continuing to play stout on defense. The program is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
The Monmouth program, which is in its 27th year, is making its second playoff appearance. The Hawks beat Holy Cross 44-27 in the first round last Saturday.
“They’re definitely experienced,” JMU right tackle Liam Fornadel said. “They bring a lot to the table.”
Monmouth, like JMU, starts upperclassmen all over the field. Its offense ranks third in the nation, six spots above JMU, with 488.5 total yards gained per game.
That’s been powered in part by quarterback Kenji Bahar, the Big South’s offensive player of the year, and running back Pete Guerriero, who leads the nation with 145.2 rush yards per game.
“Their offense, I think, structurally, is very similar to ours with the [run-pass options] and the type of runs that they do run. Personnel groupings and the formations,” first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
Speed is one of Guerriero’s strengths. The 5-10, 190-pounder didn’t play football as a true freshman at Monmouth, but ran track in 2016 instead. He won Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference outdoor titles in the 100-meter dash (10.65) and 200-meter dash (21.89).
Guerriero ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries against Holy Cross one week after running for a career-high 240 yards in the regular-season finale against Hampton.
“He runs hard, and when he gets in open field, you’re not going to catch him,” Smith said.
