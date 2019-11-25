RICHMOND — Attorney General Mark Herring’s office got mostly good reviews from state analysts, who issued a report Monday saying the office provides first-rate legal services, uses outside counsel appropriately and effectively investigates Medicaid fraud at no expense to the state.
Republican lawmakers in 2017 requested the review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the General Assembly’s watchdog arm.
Their request came about a month before the November 2017 election, in which Herring went on to defeat Republican challenger John Adams.
“In brief, our study found that OAG provides high-quality legal services and its clients are satisfied,” Mark Gribbin, a principal legislative analyst at JLARC, told lawmakers on the commission.
The report said Herring’s office should do an analysis of its staffing needs. Providing legal advice in a timely manner was the lowest-scoring aspect of a survey of state clients of the attorney general.
In a Nov. 15 letter to JLARC Executive Director Hal Greer, Herring responded that he was already implementing some of the recommendations.
“In particular, we are in the process of implementing new systems and policies for timekeeping and better management of necessary legal billing of state agencies,” he wrote.
