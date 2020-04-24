Hello My Dear Friends,
I am thinking of you and your families every day. You have made great progress this year on your goals, and I know that you will continue to do so as you work at home. Miss Kara and I are working hard to create a fun packet for May, and love recording the YouTube videos with books and Yoga for you for every day.
We miss each other, but please remember that nothing is wasted. This time is an important time in your life although it can feel hard and even boring. You are still growing each and every day, and becoming the person you were meant to be. I have faith in you!
Best love,
Mrs. Hitchins
