CHARLOTTESVILLE — Devin Ortiz hit a grand slam and Jimmy Sullivan and Chris Newel each hit two-run shots as part of No. 17 Virginia’s 19-hit attack in a 24-5 win over UMass-Lowell on Tuesday.
Newel drove in a total of five runs and Marc Lebreux had three hits, three RBIs and scored four runs for the Cavaliers (13-4).
Max Cotier and Zack Gelof had three hits apiece, with Cotier scoring five times and Gelof three for the Cavs.
Matt Wyatt picked up the win, throwing four no-hit, shutout innings while striking out two and walking two.
The River Hawks fell to 4-10.
Baseball
Virginia Tech 19, William & Mary 4
BLACKSBURG — A 10-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by Kevin Madden and two-RBI hits by Carson Taylor and Jason Rooks, vaulted the Hokies (10-5) into the lead in a rout of the Tribe.
Taylor finished with four hits, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead Tech’s 21-hit attack.
Cade Hunter had three hits, drove in two runs and scored three and Rooks had four RBIs and scored a run on two hits.
Tyler Solomon homered twice for William & Mary (8-9).
Radford 14, George Mason 9
RADFORD — J.D. Mundy (Northside) and Austin Kaplan each drove in three runs, scored twice with two hits as the Highlanders (10-7) opened up a one-run game with five runs in the sixth inning to top the Patriots (1-13).
Sean Cheely had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Carlin Christian drove in a pair of runs including a solo homer.
All of George Mason’s runs came off of home runs.
James Madison 10, VMI 3
LEXINGTON — Chase DeLauter went 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored three and Kyle Novak had a pair of hits, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Dukes (9-6) past the Keydets (4-12).
VMI scored a run in the third on a Trey Morgan run scoring single and two runs in the ninth on a single by JT Inskeep that plated Hunter Cole and Noah Cook.
Wash. and Lee 10, Southern Virginia 4
LEXINGTON — Ryan Monson went 4 for 5, driving in a run and scoring two and Zach Perkins had a pair of hits, two RBIs and scored a run as the Generals (10-3) scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Mason Shuffler won his second game of the season, giving up four runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Mitch Tyse hit a two-run homer and Canon Anderson had two hits, drove in a run with a double and scored a run for the Knights (9-5).
Softball
Virginia Tech 9, G. Washington 0, 6 inn.
WASHINGTON — Keely Rochard, who was just recently named ACC pitcher of the week for the third straight week, continued her dominance in the circle, throwing a one-hit shutout as the No. 17 Hokies (20-4) downed the host Colonials (8-14).
Rochard struck out 12 and walked two, allowing a total of three baserunners.
Grace Chavez hit a pair of solo homers and Kelsey Bennet drove in three runs and scored one to lead Tech.
UVa sweeps Bucknell
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia (9-12) swept a doubleheader from the Bisons (8-11) winning both games by the scores of 2-1.
In Game 1, UVa scored its two runs in the bottom of the first inning on RBI-singles by Mikaila Fox and Savana Avilla.
Winning pitcher Aly Rayle went six innings, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
In Game 2, Emma McBride scored the game-winner on a throwing error by the Bucknell catcher with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Ferrum 15, Delaware Valley 2
FERRUM — Erin Reynolds netted six goals and Kaitlyn Harley and Micaela Harvey added three goals each to lead the Panthers (4-0) over the Aggies (1-4).
Southern Virginia 20, Randolph 2
LYNCHBURG — Alissa Johnson scored seven goals, Chloe Mitchell netted three and Natalie Rice and Hannah King added two goals each as the Knights (5-0) routed the host Wildcats (1-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.